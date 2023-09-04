BRASHTACHAR MUKT J&K WEEK | Commissioner STD visits Bandipora; reviews functioning of department

Bandipora: Commissioner State Taxes department (STD), Dr Rashmi Singh today visited district Bandipora, wherein she chaired a meeting to assess the overall functioning of the State Taxes and Mining departments.

During the meeting, Dr Rashmi undertook a detailed review of the administrative setup of the State Taxes and Mining Department.

Additional Commissioner Administration and Enforcement, Kashmir, Shakeel Maqbool; Nodal Officer Coordination Mohammad Ashraf Hakak; ADC Bandipora besides a large gathering of other stakeholders including trade union, contractors association, druggist and chemists association were present in the meeting.

The Commissioner on the occasion received first-hand appraisal from the officers about the functioning of the department in the district and address any challenges faced by the people.

During the meeting, Dr Rashmi said that the government is committed to transparent and efficient taxation processes thereby ensuring sustainable mining practices that align with environmental regulations.