‘Brashtachar Mukt- J&K’ week | JKEDI organises Industry-Academia Interface programme for IUST students

The event was held at the Pampore campus of the Institute for the Postgraduate Students of the Economics Department of the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), with a primary focus on understanding the startup ecosystem flourishing within the Union Territory.

The program was presided over by Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director JKEDI. Through a detailed interaction, he provided students with invaluable insights and real-life examples of individuals who have successfully transitioned into entrepreneurs.

His firsthand knowledge added depth to the programme, inspiring the students with practical wisdom and guidance drawn from his career.