‘Brashtachar Mukt- J&K’ week | JKEDI organises Industry-Academia Interface programme for IUST students

Pulwama, Sep 6: In connection with the ongoing observance of ‘Brashtachar Mukt-J&K' week, dedicated to promoting accountability, good governance, and a corruption-free UT, the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) today organised a one-day Industry-Academia Interface programme.
The event was held at the Pampore campus of the Institute for the Postgraduate Students of the Economics Department of the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), with a primary focus on understanding the startup ecosystem flourishing within the Union Territory.
The program was presided over by Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director JKEDI. Through a detailed interaction, he provided students with invaluable insights and real-life examples of individuals who have successfully transitioned into entrepreneurs.
His firsthand knowledge added depth to the programme, inspiring the students with practical wisdom and guidance drawn from his career.
“Understanding the practical application of academic knowledge is paramount, particularly in fields as influential as economics, which holds a central position in shaping economic policies and business strategies. Events like this empower students to bridge the gap between theory and real-world implementation, equipping them with the skills needed to contribute meaningfully to the economic development of their region and beyond. It's crucial to take advantage of various Government policies in place to encourage entrepreneurs, said Director JKEDI.
“At the Institute, we stand committed to extending our support to anyone with the ambition to embark on a business venture. Whether you're a budding entrepreneur or an experienced one, our resources and guidance are here to pave the way for your success,” said Bhat.
The programme acted as a bridge between academia and the business world, allowing students to witness how their theoretical knowledge can be applied in real-world scenarios.
During the event, students had the valuable opportunity to engage with the Institute's faculty members, who offered insights into the challenges and opportunities within Jammu and Kashmir's startup ecosystem. These educators also shared success stories, highlighting the entrepreneurial journeys of individuals who were supported by the Institute and emphasizing the pivotal role of education in shaping their achievements.