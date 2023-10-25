Breaking Bread Barriers: Aspiring entrepreneurs start home delivery of Kashmiri bread

Their venture, aptly named 'Kander cxot,' has become a beacon of hope and convenience in a region accustomed to long waiting lines and early morning struggles.

The inception of their innovative idea came with its own set of challenges, yet Anas and Mohsin remained resolute, driven by a desire to ease the lives of their family members and fellow Kashmiris who had to endure the early morning queues for this beloved traditional bread.

"This journey instilled in us the realisation of helping our family members who struggle to wait for hours in line early in the morning," said Zain.