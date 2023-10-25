Breaking Bread Barriers: Aspiring entrepreneurs start home delivery of Kashmiri bread

Shereen Naman
Srinagar, Oct 25: Two ambitious teenagers, 17-year-old Anas Bhat (Zain) and 18-year-old Mohsin Mir, have introduced a thoughtful and innovative business concept - delivering traditional Kashmiri bread, known as "Kander Tshot," to the doorsteps of the locals.
Their venture, aptly named 'Kander cxot,' has become a beacon of hope and convenience in a region accustomed to long waiting lines and early morning struggles.
The inception of their innovative idea came with its own set of challenges, yet Anas and Mohsin remained resolute, driven by a desire to ease the lives of their family members and fellow Kashmiris who had to endure the early morning queues for this beloved traditional bread.
"This journey instilled in us the realisation of helping our family members who struggle to wait for hours in line early in the morning," said Zain.
In a region where economic conditions can be unforgiving, and entering the world of business can be daunting, these young entrepreneurs showcased their passion, resilience, and determination. Their unwavering dedication enabled them to overcome the initial hurdles, eventually transforming their humble startup into a thriving enterprise.
"Initially, we began by distributing pamphlets to make people aware of our service, but now we have upgraded to a mobile application to make our operations even more convenient," Zain added.
The transition from paper flyers to a digital platform illustrates the relentless pursuit of convenience and modernization in their business model. This innovation aligns perfectly with the evolving consumer preferences and the necessity for convenience in today's fast-paced world.
The story of Anas and Mohsin serves as an inspiring testament to the potential of youth, innovation, and perseverance. Their journey showcases how dreams can become a reality when fueled by ambition, effort, and a genuine desire to improve the lives of those around them.
As their venture continues to thrive and evolve, it exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit that can create positive change in communities, all while delivering a delicious taste of tradition right to the doorsteps of the Kashmir valley. This venture not only sustains the time-honoured tradition of Kander Tschot but also brings convenience and smiles to the people it serves.