Brightcom Group shares hit lower circuit after SEBI order

Brightcom Group shares are down 4.96 per cent at Rs 22.98 on BSE. In a stock exchange filing, Brightcom Group said, “We are writing to update you regarding the Interim Order we received from SEBI on August 22, 2023. We fully understand that news of such nature may raise concerns among our valued shareholders, and we wish to reassure the right course of action will be taken."

“Upon receipt of the order, we immediately set up a dedicated internal team to thoroughly review the details and implications. The company is evaluating potential action courses to address this situation effectively. We are in consultation with legal experts to ensure that all our responses are in the company's and its shareholders' best interest," the company said.