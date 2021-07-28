Bring innovations into JKRTC to make it profit-worthy public utility: Advisor Bhatnagar

Dr. Mehta further asked the management of corporation to start e-ticketing on all local buses with inter linkage of mobile application so that timely and efficient progress of corporation can be maintained.

During the meeting, the board decided to prepare a mechanism for monetization of assets of corporation as per the National Monetization Policy.

The board also decided to establish the e-ticketing system in the corporation as well as developing a mobile application for ticket booking and timetable information as well as route plans for the ease of commuters.

During the meeting, MD JKRTC gave a detailed presentation on the progress and achievements of the corporation. He informed the board that the corporation earned a revenue of Rs. 75.03 Crore during the year 2020-21 which includes Rs. 64.95 Crore as operational revenue and Rs. 10.08 Crore as non-operational revenue.

He also informed the meeting that 503 new vehicles have been purchased by the corporation which includes 277 trucks, 185 buses and 41 AC buses, which will be delivered in due time and will be operationalised for effective public transport system across J&K.