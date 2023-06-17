British Paints felicitates international player Shahnaz Parveen

Srinagar, June 17: In a small function at TFC Kargil, Sukhbir Singh Depot Manager British Paints Srinagar along with Murtaza Ali from Ladakh Build Mart and Anayat Ali General Secretary Ladakh Taekwondo Association Anayat Ali, felicitated international Player Shahnaz Parveen for her selection for World University Games along with another player from Ladakh Tashi Tundup.
According to a statement, Sukhbir Singh said that after the news of the selection of these young talents from Kargil came to our notice, our company decided to felicitate the players.
He further said that the company has decided to support Shahnaz Parveen with financial assistance for being the first woman from Ladakh to get selected for World University Games.
"British Paints also thinks about the holistic development of the society with the progress of the company and in Ladakh the company has decided to support the development of Taekwondo Games which is the most known and progressive game of Ladakh," he added.