Budget 2022-23 aims to double farmers’ income in J&K: Govt

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is predominantly agrarian with over 70 percent of the population directly or indirectly engaged in agricultural and allied sectors thus complemented with specific crops adapted to the local climate and topography of the region.
The recently announced budget of the Central Government for Jammu-Kashmir brings hope for the agriculture sector which aims at doubling the farmers’ income in a planned manner.
The strategy is to focus on encouraging the cultivation of High Yield AND High-Density crops, the use of modern technology and laboratory tested pesticides and other measures.
An amount of Rs 23.97 crore has been sanctioned for high yielding varieties of hybrid seeds which would benefit 8.93 lakh farmers. In addition, Rs. 55.80 crore have been kept separately for providing infrastructure facilities like 3200 pump sets, 898 bore wells and 10000 drip and sprinkler irrigation systems to farmers. It will benefit around 16960 farmers and will cover over 15240 hectares area.
Similarly, capacity building and training is another focused area prioritized in this budget. A total of 36000 farmers are to be trained for capacity building with a provision of Rs. 27 crore.
Nearly, 22000 farmers would be benefitted from the establishment of 11 big and small mandies with a provision of Rs 1.60 crore. Besides, 12800 farmers would be covered by way of the formation of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) with the financial assistance of Rs 80 Lakh.
The budget has also laid special focus on farm mechanization which is another area instrumental in transforming the agriculture sector which will help farmers to enhance their production manifold. About 33200 farmers would be provided farm machinery worth Rs 81 crore.