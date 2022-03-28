Budget 2022-23 aims to double farmers’ income in J&K: Govt

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is predominantly agrarian with over 70 percent of the population directly or indirectly engaged in agricultural and allied sectors thus complemented with specific crops adapted to the local climate and topography of the region.

The recently announced budget of the Central Government for Jammu-Kashmir brings hope for the agriculture sector which aims at doubling the farmers’ income in a planned manner.

The strategy is to focus on encouraging the cultivation of High Yield AND High-Density crops, the use of modern technology and laboratory tested pesticides and other measures.