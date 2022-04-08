Budget 2022-23 focuses on youth empowerment: Govt

Employment/job portal at par with National Career Service (NCS) portal will be developed for providing a single platform for employer and job seekers. The portal will work towards bridging the gap between jobseekers and employers, candidates seeking training and career guidance, agencies providing training and career counselling, besides financial support will be provided to youth for undertaking self-employment and Overseas Employment Corporation will be revitalized.

Skill Development aims to provide quality education and training programmes in specific areas of Engineering, Technology and Management through formal and non-formal modes of delivery. It coordinates the efforts and Policies regarding Skill Development of the state empowering all individuals especially the youth of J&K through improved skills and knowledge, to gain access to decent employment. It thus strengthens the economy of the state as well as fight with the problem of unemployment. In the new budget, construction of hostel blocks in different Government Polytechnic Colleges for providing better residential facilities to students will be taken during 2022-23.