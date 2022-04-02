BUDGET 2022-23 | Social, Tribal Welfare gains momentum in J&K: Govt

As part of the national development initiatives, the commitment toward the welfare of the underprivileged and the downtrodden, backward and vulnerable sections of society is tremendous. The role of the social welfare sector in the fulfilment of this commitment thus becomes important and it has been instrumental in removing the distress of these sections through amelioration and anti-poverty measures.

Jammu and Kashmir’s annual budget has seen a steep hike during the past three years. In 2019-20, J&K had 88,911 crore worth budget which went up to Rs 1 lakh crore for 2020-21 and this year J&K has received a whopping Rs 1.13 lakh crore (net) for the year 2022-23. This substantial increase in budget is mainly because of good performance by the Union Territory’s Finance Department with no bills pending in the Government Treasuries for long, as used to be the case earlier.