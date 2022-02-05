Budget 2022 carves out global role for India: Dr Jitendra

Addressing an academic interaction on Budget 2022-23, organised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and attended by noted economists, intellectuals, prominent leaders of trade and business community as well as other stakeholders, Dr Jitendra Singh said, he has had the opportunity of being present at all the ten budgets presented by the Modi government including the Vote on Account presented by Arun Jaitley soon after this government came in 2014 and he can say with confidence that there has been a consistency in approach coupled with conviction and courage, and these three “Cs” have been common underlying determinants in every budget, whereas each successive budget has carried India forward closer to assume a global role.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, if in the Nehruvian years soon after independence India was a closed economy, in the 1990s it began to open but Prime Minister has turned it into a dynamic, responsive, forward-looking economy and particularly after Covid, the whole world has accepted this fact and is looking up to India.