Budget 2022 carves out global role for India: Dr Jitendra

Jammu, Feb 5: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science &Technology; MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that Budget 2022 carves out a vital global role for India and seeks to usher India @75 into India @100.
Addressing an academic interaction on Budget 2022-23, organised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and attended by noted economists, intellectuals, prominent leaders of trade and business community as well as other stakeholders, Dr Jitendra Singh said, he has had the opportunity of being present at all the ten budgets presented by the Modi government including the Vote on Account presented by Arun Jaitley soon after this government came in 2014 and he can say with confidence that there has been a consistency in approach coupled with conviction and courage, and these three “Cs” have been common underlying determinants in every budget, whereas each successive budget has carried India forward closer to assume a global role.
Dr Jitendra Singh said, if in the Nehruvian years soon after independence India was a closed economy, in the 1990s it began to open but Prime Minister has turned it into a dynamic, responsive, forward-looking economy and particularly after Covid, the whole world has accepted this fact and is looking up to India.
The world today is ready to be led by us, said Dr Jitendra Singh, but the question is, are we ready to lead the world. And, Budget 2022 addresses this issue by seeking a leap forward for India through a technology and innovation-based economy which enriches itself by exploring India’s unexplored potential including the deep-sea resources, he added.
PM Modi has given us a statesmanly budget which addresses the next generation and not the next election and that is why the critics and some sections of media are confused because they were anticipating election sops, said Dr Jitendra Singh.
The future economy is going to be the economy of ideas and the economy of imaginative innovation, said Dr Jitendra Singh and added, the Budget 2022 reflects the futuristic vision of the Government headed by Narendra Modi visible in every initiative, whether it be Drone Shakti for StartUps, Kisan Drone 30% tax on virtual transfers, low carbon strategy, etc.
Dr Jitendra Singh cited an example of StartUpBoatlab youngsters who had been supported by his Ministry to put up a Light Show during the recent Beating Retreat ceremony and said the drones developed by them are going to be taken by Industry and that too is a source of income, possibly more than govt job. He said in the Jammu region itself, the Ministries headed by him are supporting youth in Agriculture/Aroma and Dairy StartUps but unfortunately there is no awareness nor does the media report.
Referring to unexplored areas, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the allocation made in the union budget to the Earth Sciences department was to the tune of Rs 2500 Cr that was in addition to Rs 4000 crore already allocated to Deep Sea Mission. Elaborating further about unexplored potentials of the economy, he also made references to Deep Sea Mission and Space Missions to which the Government has given priority and that were neglected by previous governments.
Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Budget lays stress on chemical-free farming, sustainable start-ups startups, drone technology and various tech-based developments.