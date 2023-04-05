'Budget 2023-24 to strengthen e-Gov ecosystem in J&K'

The government has kept a provision, in this budget, for introducing an intelligent framework for ensuring an amazing Intelligent Ticket Management System by JKRTC for smooth, hassle-free journeys of passengers.

The budget also proposed the creation of an e-invoice system of GST, GST Data Triangulation and transition of GST IN into GST Prime besides the extension of the E-Bill system in PWOMAS to other departments. Besides, 445 services have already been offered in online mode across all the departments and many of them are being integrated with the quality check and feedback-seeking mechanism. These services are also being on board on the digital portal of e-UNNAT, Service Plus and Digi Locker platforms for the ease and free access of the general public.