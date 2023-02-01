Budget focuses on women empowerment, green growth: Finance Minister Sitharaman

Accompanied by her entire team of officials from the Finance Ministry including Finance Secretary T.V. Somanathan and Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, the Finance Minister said that the budget sustains capital investment and also gives a push to the private sector.

The budget also gives tax relief to individuals and the middle class.

She also said that the new taxation regime, under which no tax would be levied for those having income of up to Rs 7 lakh per annum, will now attract more people compared to the old tax regime.