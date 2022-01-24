Budget FY23: Big boost to MSMEs expected

New Delhi, Jan 24: In the upcoming Budget 2022 which is scheduled to be presented on February 1, a big boost for the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector is expected as the Central government does not want to give any more chance to the Opposition to target it over the issue.
There are, in fact, reasons for it -- the poll-bound states have a good share of MSMEs and the government would not take any chance to let the Opposition label it ìas anti-poor, anti-small tradersî.
Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi, just after the last yearís Budget, said: ìModiís crony centric budget means - Struggling MSMEs given no low interest loans, no GST relief. The employers of Indiaís largest workforce betrayed.
It was not the first time that the opposition raised tough questions on the condition of MSMEs during the pandemic.
Rahul Gandhi himself asked at least one question in the parliamentary sessions -- from ëLoss suffered by MSME Sectorí in this winter session to ëProgrammes to Promote Rural Entrepreneurshipí in the last monsoon session, and before these, many others like Wage Subsidy to MSMEs due to Covid-19 Pandemic, Financial Support to MSMEs, Cluster Development Programmes under MSE-CDP, Operational MSMEs in Kerala, Credit Guarantee Fund, Public Procurement Policy for MSEs, Decline in Growth of Registration of MSMEs,
Also, the Department related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Industry, which comes under the Rajya Sabha, presented a report ëImpact of Covid-19 pandemic on MSMEs sector and mitigation strategy adopted to counter it pertaining to the ministry of ëMicro, Small and Medium Enterprisesí in Rajya Sabha on July 27, 2021, which was later also tabled in the Lok Sabha, had many recommendations and also pointed out shortcomings by the government to handle the MSMEsí grievances during the pandemic.
As part of examination of the said subject, the Committee deliberated in detail in its meeting held on January 18 and 19, and April 8, 2021, wherein it heard the views of Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises; views/suggestions of MSME Industry Associations like FICCI, FISME, ASSOCHAM, PHDCCI; views of Department of Financial Services; and views of CMDs of leading Banks,0 respectively.