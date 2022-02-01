Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes, nothing for farmers and youth: Congress

Terming the document a "Nothing budget", he said in a Twitter post in Hindi that it has nothing for the poor, the salaried and the middle classes as well as farmers and the youth whose pockets are empty . There is nothing, he added, to increase spending and to promote small scale industry.



In his comments soon after the finance minister presented the budget for 2022-23 in Parliament, Surjewala also asked how the government was imposing tax on profit from crypto currencies when it is not clear if it is legal.



"And Ms Finance Minister, please do tell the Nation - Is Crypto Currency now legal, without bringing the Crypto Currency Bill, as you tax the crypto currency?



"What about its regulator? What about regulation of Crypto Exchanges? What about investor protection? #Budget2022," the Congress spokesperson said in another tweet.