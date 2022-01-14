Budget to offer more fiscal support to economy amid uncertainty from third-wave: Report

The FY21 deficit jumped after the government in May 2020 raised its gross market borrowing target for the fiscal to Rs 12 lakh crore from Rs 7.8 lakh crore budgeted in February 2020 after the pandemic scuppered all the budgetary numbers.

The government is expected to continue to push on the fiscal pedal to support the economy. While the fiscal deficit could be revised upwards modestly to 7.1 percent from 6.8 percent budgeted for in FY22, stronger nominal GDP growth will keep the government on the deficit glide path announced in the current budget, Rahul Bajoria, managing director and chief economist at Barclays India, said in a note.