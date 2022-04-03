Budgetary allocation to rural sector increased by `327 crore: Govt

Jammu: The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is poised to become the latest success story among other States/ Union Territories and a model of socio-economic development for the Country.

To achieve this objective, the government has granted a significant allocation in the Budget 2022-23 for the Rural sector for the development of these areas and uplifting their status.

Out of the total population of Jammu and Kashmir, more than 70% live in rural areas. Development of rural areas is key to the overall development of J&K. The Rural sector needs infrastructure to support and ensure significant investments and developmental aids.