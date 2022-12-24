‘Bumper harvest, highway maintenance reasons behind decline in Kashmir apple prices’

Union Minister for Agriculture and Family Welfare, NarendraTomar in a written reply in the upper house stated that: “as per information received from Jammu and Kashmir, the rates/prices are governed by many factors like supply and demand. This year, the apple crop is having a bumper harvest and due to warm weather, the marketing of fruit has been advanced by some days, as a result, unregulated/more supply in the mandies caused a drop in the prices of apples. The National Highway is under construction and on a few occasions, the traffic gets halted which also has some impact on prices.”

“As regards cold storage facilities, the government is putting all efforts to create more cold storage infrastructure in the UT. At present, 2.83 lakh MT cold storage capacity is created under various Government schemes in Jammu & Kashmir.”