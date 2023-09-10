Buoyant sentiments may lift Nifty towards 20K mark over next few days

With the monsoon gradually improving and India hosting G20 summit over the weekend, sentiments are buoyant and may lift the market towards its life high and 20K mark over the next few days, he added.

Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities said the Nifty displayed strength, primarily driven by strong demand for large-cap stocks. The overall trend remained robust as the index consistently stayed above a critical moving average. However, a significant hurdle for the Nifty came in the form of substantial Call writing at the 19,900 strike price. Looking ahead, only a decisive move above the 19,900 level has the potential to propel the index towards the 20,200 mark. On the flip side, there was substantial put writing at the 19,700 level, providing strong support for the Nifty, he said.