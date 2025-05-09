Business Activity Plummets in Kashmir as War Fears Mount

Srinagar, May 9: Kashmir’s usually bustling markets have fallen silent as escalating tensions between India and Pakistan cast a dark shadow over the Valley.

The picturesque region, typically teeming with tourists and locals alike during the spring season, now bears a deserted look with shuttered businesses and empty streets.

“The economy has ground to a near halt. Apart from essential items and eatables, the demand in the market is almost nil. The threat of looming war has created panic, and people prefer to stay indoors if possible,” said Muhammad Yaseen Khan, President of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation.

Along the famous Boulevard Road skirting Dal Lake near Nishat Garden—a stretch where walking a hundred meters would typically take twenty minutes due to crowds, shopkeepers and showroom employees were spotted playing cricket on the roadside to pass the time.

Farooq Ahmad, who owns a handicraft shop on Boulevard Road, said this is the worst business slump he has witnessed in years. “I haven’t made a single sale in three days. This time last year, I couldn’t even take a lunch break because of the rush of tourists. Now look at the streets—empty,” he lamented, gesturing toward the vacant road outside his shop.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered the closure of all schools for two days as a precautionary measure on Thursday. Meanwhile, operations at Srinagar International Airport remain suspended, cutting off the Valley’s air connectivity.

“My restaurant usually serves hundreds of customers daily. Today, I’ve had barely two dozen people walk in,” said Bashir Ahmed, who runs a popular eatery in Lal Chowk. “The staff is just sitting around. If this continues, I might have to let some of them go temporarily.”

Hotels across the region have reported mass cancellations, with most establishments closing their doors due to the absence of tourists.

“We had full bookings until June, but nearly everyone cancelled in the past week,” explained Nazir Mir, manager of a boutique hotel in Srinagar. “Tourism was just recovering after years of instability. This new crisis couldn’t have come at a worse time.”

Local authorities have urged the public to remain calm while assuring that all necessary preparations have been made to handle any eventuality. However, residents continue to stock up on essentials, fearing an extended period of uncertainty.

“I’m buying extra flour, rice, and medicine for my family,” said Shameema, a homemaker shopping at a grocery store in Rajbagh. “We’ve lived through crises before and learned that it’s better to be prepared.”