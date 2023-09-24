Business Blues: Kashmir traders bemoan sales slump, seek solutions

Srinagar: Arshid Ahmad, who sells garments in the Nowhatta market within the Old City, is currently grappling with the challenge of repaying a bank loan while also managing his daily expenses.

In response to his financial difficulties, he has reduced the number of salesmen working for him.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Ahmad expresses his belief that business operations have not rebounded to their pre-pandemic levels.

He is burdened by substantial bank loans, and this he believes has led to a sense of distress prevailing in the market.

To gain insight into the current market conditions, this reporter interviewed several traders and businesspeople operating within the markets.

Whether it was related to obtaining loans or facing liquidity problems, each individual had their own explanations for the decline in business activities. However, the consensus among them was that the markets in the Valley are indeed going through a challenging period.

Traders of the City's centre Lal Chowk market who used to record brisk sales are also complaining of a decline in sales and business activities.