Business in Sopore fruit mandi hit as non-local traders leave Kashmir

Baramulla: After spate of civilian killings in Kashmir, the traders and buyers from outside are fleeing with the result the trade in Sopore fruit Mandi has been hit badly.

The buyers who belong to different states of the country and are here at Sopore fruit Mandi are in a hurry to leave Kashmir and reach their respective places.

Arvind Kumar, a trader from Uttar Pradesh said that the situation is worrying and under such circumstances it is tough to stay here anymore. “Our family members are more worried for our safety and have been constantly calling us asking to return back as soon as possible,” he said.