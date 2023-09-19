Buzzing Success: Pulwama siblings sweeten their fortunes with beekeeping

Located in quaint Gangoo village, 2 kms from south Kahsmir's Pulwama town, the well-manicured farm is dotted with hundreds of beehives, placed between the apple trees with their boughs drooping under the weight of numerous ruby red apples.

Pointing towards the apple-laden branches, Sher Ali says it is an additional benefit of beekeeping.

"They are natural pollinators," he said.

Sher Ali and his brother engaged in honey bee farming over the last many years, earning a decent livelihood.

"We learnt bee rearing from our grandfather," he said.