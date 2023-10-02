CAD, rupee under pressure as oil price surge spills into Oct-Dec quarter

New Delhi: The increase in international crude oil prices has spilled over into the October - December quarter, raising the spectre of a higher current account deficit (CAD) deficit for India and more pressure on the rupee going ahead.

The country imports close to 85 per cent of its crude oil requirement and any increase in global prices causes the import bill to shoot up. Since large payments have to be made in dollars to buy crude, the rupee takes a hit vis-a-vis the American currency.

The benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude rose above $91 a barrel on Monday after soaring 29 per cent in the three months to September, the biggest third-quarter gain in almost two decades, according to a Bloomberg report. The benchmark Brent crude is already hovering at around $95 a barrel. With rising crude oil prices in the international market pushing up the demand for dollars, the Indian rupee has slumped to record lows below 83 against the U.S. greenback.