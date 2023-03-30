CAG comes down heavily on J&K Bank for ‘wasteful expenditure’ of Rs 7 crore

Srinagar: In its latest report titled 'Management of fixed assets by J&K Bank Limited', the auditor and Comptroller General of India (CAG) has come down heavily on the bank for 'wasteful expenditure', which includes over Rs 7 crore for a premises that was never used.

The report reads, "The Bank received (April 2016) a request from M/s Broad Way Enterprises Private Limited (firm) offering space for hiring at its Hotel Broadway, MA Road, Srinagar. After negotiations, the firm agreed (26 July 2017) to rent out space on a monthly rent of Rs 150 per sq. ft.

"Thereafter, the Bank entered (December 2017) into a lease agreement with the firm for hiring of space measuring 5,181.47 sq. ft. for opening of High Net worth Individual (HNI) Branch. The Bank also entered (March 2019) into another lease agreement in the same premises for hiring of space measuring 4,978.68 sq.ft. on similar terms and conditions for housing its International Banking Division (IBD) citing space constraints at the existing premises at Air Cargo Complex, Srinagar.