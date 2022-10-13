CAIT demands power amnesty for traders

Srinagar: The Confederation of All India Traders, Kashmir Unit, President Farhan Kitab has appealed the LG administration to grant power amnesty for traders of Kashmir province.

As per the statement, Kitab said “The cases of power fee for the traders, who suffered market slump and other loses in the past, be resolved on lines of amnesty for domestic consumers with installments spanning over 24 months.”

“Another issue of GST was discussed in the meeting where in it resolved that the government should come up with helpline for the traders of Kashmir province as otherwise they face inconvenience even in clarification of doubts on taxation,” Kitab said.