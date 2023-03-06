CAIT holds protest demonstration against e-commerce companies

Demonstrating against the e-commerce business in India and distorting its nature, a large number of traders belonging to prominent trade associations were shouting slogans while holding effigies of both Amazon and Flipkart in their hands.

“E-commerce companies are flouting rules and policies not only in the supply of goods but also in other retail verticals including logistics, travel & tourism, entertainment, cab services, ticketing, delivery of food items, online delivery of medicines, education, online games etc.”, protesters alleged.