Campus recruitment drive held at KU

Srinagar: Kashmir University’s Centre for Career Planning and Counseling (CCPC) on Thursday conducted a campus recruitment drive for the varsity students.
The students will be hired by Extramarks Private Limited, a leading education technology company in India, for the position of School Relationship Officer across Kashmir Valley.
Speaking with officials of the company during an interaction, Director CCPC Prof Geer M Ishaq highlighted the activities that the Centre has initiated in the domains of coaching and placements.
“As the pandemic is receding, we are accelerating our coaching and placement programmes and are approaching more companies for job placements. We will be having more campus drives in the future. IAS coaching is already going on in full swing at the Centre and soon we will be starting coaching for NET/JRF too," Prof Ishaq said.
Consultant at CCPC Dr Bilal Ahmad Pandow, who coordinated the event said that 54 students have registered with the Center for this position and the officials from Extramarks have shortlisted around 10 to 12 candidates.
“We look forward to have more such campus placement programmes,” Dr Pandow added.HR Business Partner- J&K with Extramarks, Aamir Qureshi gave a detailed presentation about the company to the candidates wherein he highlighted the significance of the education technology sector.
“India’s Edutech industry is poised to become $30 billion in size in the next ten years,” Qureshi mentioned.
The company provides 360-degree education support to learners through new age digital education solutions.
Business Unit Head, J&K, Umar Majid, Deputy Manager B2B Sales, Meer Muhammad Tauseef and Deputy Manager B2G Sales Ghulam Sibtan Mir, who was accompanying the Extramarks team conducted the interview of the candidates.
“The selectees will be provided with the job offer letters soon,” Tauseef said.