Campus recruitment drive held at KU

Srinagar: Kashmir University’s Centre for Career Planning and Counseling (CCPC) on Thursday conducted a campus recruitment drive for the varsity students.

The students will be hired by Extramarks Private Limited, a leading education technology company in India, for the position of School Relationship Officer across Kashmir Valley.

Speaking with officials of the company during an interaction, Director CCPC Prof Geer M Ishaq highlighted the activities that the Centre has initiated in the domains of coaching and placements.