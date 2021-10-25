Capacity Building Program on Commercialization of GI products held

Srinagar: Two days Capacity Building Program-cum-workshop on commercialization of Geographical Indication (GI) of products from Jammu and Kashmir was organised by Federation of Indian Export Organization (FIEO) and Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion organization (JKTPO) organized at Srinagar and Jammu.
The program was organised in association with Department of Agriculture Production & Farmer's Welfare, Animal and Sheep Husbandry and Horticulture Department. The workshop focused on the export potential of J&K, GI products and its importance, role of e-commerce, GI registration and its subsequent compliances.
Managing Director, JKTPO, Ankita Kar, on the occasion highlighted about integration of district and export hub with GI products for boosting of exports of GI products and the importance of recognizing uniqueness of J&K by exploring possibilities of new GI registrations.
The MD said “GI commercialization will help to accelerate exports and Government will facilitate the whole process of GI registration as well as promotion of existing GIs.”
Director Agriculture, Jammu, K.K. Sharma, during the program highlighted the achievements of Jammu division with respect to agriculture sector, He said that Jammu is making remarkable progress in the agriculture sector and department is consistently working on enrolling more products for GI tagging from this sector which has a potential to take the UT at pinnacle position.
On the occasion, Pratik Navale from FIEO briefed about the opportunities and challenges and exporting scenario of GI tagged products. He also explained advantages about various live digital platforms for commercialization of these products like Indian Trade Portal –a one-stop trade information trade portal, Indian Business Portal – Online digital store for ecommerce export and Ease of Logistics - One stop portal for logistics facilitation. Prof. Ganesh Hingmire, speaker from GMGC, Pune in his address highlighted the untapped potential of GI tagged products from Jammu and Kashmir. During the program, the stakeholders were also explained importance of FIEO membership through which exporters can avail benefits and discounts on e-Bay and ARAMEX.
The workshop was also attended by officers from Department Industries & Commerce, Directorate of Handlooms and Handicrafts, Department of Horticulture, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Directorate of General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) as well as more than 50 industry stakeholders from Handicraft, Handloom, Agriculture and other line sectors.