Capacity Building Program on Commercialization of GI products held

Srinagar: Two days Capacity Building Program-cum-workshop on commercialization of Geographical Indication (GI) of products from Jammu and Kashmir was organised by Federation of Indian Export Organization (FIEO) and Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion organization (JKTPO) organized at Srinagar and Jammu.

The program was organised in association with Department of Agriculture Production & Farmer's Welfare, Animal and Sheep Husbandry and Horticulture Department. The workshop focused on the export potential of J&K, GI products and its importance, role of e-commerce, GI registration and its subsequent compliances.