Capacity building programme concludes at KVK Shopian 

Srinagar, Aug 8: KVK Shopian organised a one-week capacity-building programme titled “Inclusion of organics in the production system of apple” at Sir Syed Hall of GDC Shopian under the aegis of HADP Project 16 (Alternate system of agriculture for sustainability).
A statement said that twenty participants attended the training out of which 12 were female candidates. The valedictory function was attended by Dr Arshid Mughal, Associate Directorate Research SKUAST-K, Prof. (Dr) Mohd Shafiq, Principal GDC Shopian, Dr Parmeet Singh, Prof cum Chief Scientist Agronomy, SKUAST-K, Senior Scientist and Head KVK Shopian, Dr Zaffar Badri, Coordinator of the programme, Dr Shaiq Ahmad Ganai and Scientists of the KVK Shopian.
At the outset, Dr Shaiq A Ganai, Coordinator of the programme welcomed and briefed the gathering about the different aspects covered in the training.
Dr Zaffar Badri, Senior Scientist & Head KVK Shopian thanked principal GDC Shopian for providing all the facilities to make the training successful and highlighted the role of KVK in uplifting agriculture in the district.