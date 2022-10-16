Capacity building programme for chain stitch artisans held in Srinagar

Dr Furqan Ahmad from Entrepreneurship Development Institute Kashmir explained to the artisans concepts of packaging and its role in marketing, and he also in detail provided the insight of various schemes of government through Employment Exchange and Khadi Village Board and EDI. He further highlighted and explained and trained the artisans how they will get on board on various social media platforms and get connected directly to customers. The Importance of Social Media and packaging was explained to them in detail and it was impressed that the internet can be a low-cost way to reach a wide customer base around the world

The artisans of Chain Stich were also made to visit the school of designs wherein they observed the New Design Pattern of Chain Stich and also various designs that were prepared and designed by School of Designs were shared with artisans. The artisans were asked to often visit the School of Designs for latest designs and quality improvement of products.

While applauding the role of the Handicrafts Department and PHDCCI for arranging the awareness workshop the artisans of Chain Stich said that they have gained and enriched a lot through the two-day program and will adopt the techniques learnt in the packaging, designing and marketing of their products.