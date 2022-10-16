Capacity building programme for chain stitch artisans held in Srinagar

Srinagar Oct 16: The PHDCCI-Kashmir in association with Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir and Department of Commerce-Ministry of Commerce & Industry Government of India Saturday conducted a Capacity Building programme for the Artisans of Chain Stich at Conference Hall of Numaish (Kashmir Haat) Srinagar.
The programme is aimed to build more equitable ecosystem for women by creating economic opportunities and is part of initiative of series of Capacity Building Programmes for Artisans of Traditional Art and Craft of Kashmir through Social innovation & Design intervention and Skill Development for Sustainable Livelihood through e-commerce and innovative packaging.
At Saturday's program, Mehmood Ahmad Shah, Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir held an interaction with women artisans of Chain Stich embroidery. In his address he said that Women Artisans are one of the most resilient workers, who work very hard to sustain their livelihoods and at the same time, they guard their legacy. He said the government, industry, entrepreneurs, designers and civil society should strongly support Artisans and revive it in any moment of crisis. With strong focus on Artisans, the Department of Handicraft and Handloom is working towards providing opportunities to the artisans, he added.
Shah acknowledged that there is stiff competition from the machine made Chain Stich and Crewel work which will be soon dealt by department through labelling and quality control. The women artisans were told to avail various benefits that are specifically meant for artisans and also get acquainted with latest digital marketing tools through social media.
The programme was attended by more than 40- Artisans of Chain Stich from various areas and craft clusters of Srinagar District. The Designer from School of Designs Shahena along with her team of Master Trainers in Chain Stich & crewel acquainted the local Artisans with the latest trends to put their creativity to productive use as per the market demands and gave a detailed presentation on latest Designs in Chain Stich Art.
Dr Furqan Ahmad from Entrepreneurship Development Institute Kashmir explained to the artisans concepts of packaging and its role in marketing, and he also in detail provided the insight of various schemes of government through Employment Exchange and Khadi Village Board and EDI. He further highlighted and explained and trained the artisans how they will get on board on various social media platforms and get connected directly to customers. The Importance of Social Media and packaging was explained to them in detail and it was impressed that the internet can be a low-cost way to reach a wide customer base around the world
The artisans of Chain Stich were also made to visit the school of designs wherein they observed the New Design Pattern of Chain Stich and also various designs that were prepared and designed by School of Designs were shared with artisans. The artisans were asked to often visit the School of Designs for latest designs and quality improvement of products.
While applauding the role of the Handicrafts Department and PHDCCI for arranging the awareness workshop the artisans of Chain Stich said that they have gained and enriched a lot through the two-day program and will adopt the techniques learnt in the packaging, designing and marketing of their products.