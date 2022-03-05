Capacity building programme for Gulmarg stakeholders held

The programme was jointly organized by the Department of Tourism and the University of Kashmir in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Tourism. This is the second in a series of capacity building programmes being conducted by the Department. Earlier, a four-day capacity building programme was held at Srinagar for shikarawals by the Department. The aim of conducting these programmes has been to guide the stakeholders on the implementation of COVID-19 appropriate protocols while conducting their businesses in the post-pandemic environment.

In his opening remarks, Sarmad Hafeez said that these programmes are being organised with an aim to make aware different tourism stakeholders about the COVID-19 protocols while carrying out their business activities. He said that through this Capacity Building Programme, training will be provided to all the stakeholders associated with the tourism sector so that the tourists visiting Kashmir can feel safe while visiting here. He said all the stakeholders having an interface with the tourists will be trained through this Capacity Building Programme on Covid-19 protocols and SOPs.