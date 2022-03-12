Capacity building programme for Pahalgam stakeholders held

This is the third in a series of capacity building programmes being conducted by the department. Earlier, a four-day capacity building programme was held at Srinagar and Gulmarg for shikarawals and Tourist Guides by the Department.

The aim of conducting these programmes has been to guide the stakeholders on the implementation of COVID-19 appropriate protocols while conducting their businesses in the post-pandemic environment.

In his opening remarks, Director Tourism said that these programmes are being organised with an aim to make different tourism stakeholders aware about the COVID-19 protocols while carrying out their business activities.