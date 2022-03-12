Capacity building programme for Pahalgam stakeholders held

Anantnag: The Director Tourism Kashmir, Dr G N Itoo today threw open a capacity building programme for tourism stakeholders of Pahalgam, here.
The programme was jointly organized by the Department of Tourism and the University of Kashmir in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Tourism.
This is the third in a series of capacity building programmes being conducted by the department. Earlier, a four-day capacity building programme was held at Srinagar and Gulmarg for shikarawals and Tourist Guides by the Department.
The aim of conducting these programmes has been to guide the stakeholders on the implementation of COVID-19 appropriate protocols while conducting their businesses in the post-pandemic environment.
In his opening remarks, Director Tourism said that these programmes are being organised with an aim to make different tourism stakeholders aware about the COVID-19 protocols while carrying out their business activities.
He said that through this Capacity Building programme, training will be provided to all the stakeholders associated with the tourism sector so that the tourists visiting Kashmir can feel safe while visiting here. He said all the stakeholders having an interface with the tourists will be trained through this Capacity Building Programme on Covid-19 protocols and SOPs.
Dr Itoo said in the changing environment of a global pandemic, trade practices have undergone a change and the same should be factored in while conducting day to day businesses.
He advised the stakeholders that if they want to maintain the edge among the competing tourism markets in the country, they should ensure a level of fairness in the trade-in tune with the local traditional hospitality.