Capex budget 2021-22 Admin Secretaries asked to enlist all ongoing works

Jammu: Taking a stringent view of projects lingering on for years, the Finance department has directed the Administrative Secretaries to upload the list of those “ongoing works, having measurable outcome and physical completion status,” within two days.

As per a circular issued by the Finance department, many ongoing works, reflected against the ceilings under Capex budget 2021-22, were initiated prior to financial year 2018-19. However there were works which were initiated 10-15 years ago and were still not completed.

“While scrutinizing the works statement (B-12) of all the Administrative departments against the ceilings under Capex Budget 2021-22, it has been observed that many ongoing works have been initiated prior to financial year 2018-19. Even in certain cases the period of execution from the initiation year is ranging from 10 to 15 years and they are yet to be completed,” read the circular issued by the Accounts Officer Budget.