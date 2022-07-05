CaratLane launches its store in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 5: CaratLane - A Tanishq Partnership, India's leading omnichannel jeweller has expanded its retail presence in the North region by launching the 1st store in Srinagar. This store is being launched on the auspicious occasion of Eid, symbolic of the joy and celebration the brand aims to bring as the go-to destination for gorgeous & affordable jewellery.
As per the statement issued here, the store offers more than 1000 unique designs, each with a compelling story behind it. Be it the evergreen Butterfly collection or the newly launched Borla collection, our Design Head Kinnari Shah is constantly innovating & customising designs that suit our customer's needs. The store is designed to cater to all women who are always on the lookout for modern, fun, and contemporary jewellery.
Speaking about the occasion, Mithun Sacheti, the Founder and CEO of CaratLane said, “We are very happy to launch our 1st store in Srinagar. It has always been our endeavour to make beautiful jewellery accessible to more and more customers. We also want to offer a seamless omnichannel experience to the customer by ensuring that they can browse designs online and then get a feel of the jewellery at the new store in Srinagar.”
Atul Sinha, Senior Vice President-Retail at CaratLane said, “CaratLane is renowned for its unparalleled designs and world-class shopping experience. Our 1st store in Srinagar marks an important milestone for us. With all the love that we have been receiving, CaratLane is well-poised to become the city’s ultimate jewellery destination.