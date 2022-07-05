CaratLane launches its store in Srinagar

Speaking about the occasion, Mithun Sacheti, the Founder and CEO of CaratLane said, “We are very happy to launch our 1st store in Srinagar. It has always been our endeavour to make beautiful jewellery accessible to more and more customers. We also want to offer a seamless omnichannel experience to the customer by ensuring that they can browse designs online and then get a feel of the jewellery at the new store in Srinagar.”