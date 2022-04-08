‘Card-less cash withdrawal facility across all banks’ ATM network soon’

Currently, cardless cash withdrawal through ATMs is a permitted mode of transaction offered by a few banks in the country on an on-us basis (for their customers at their own ATMs).

Major lenders like SBI, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank are offering this facility, especially through their card-less transaction enabled ATMs. To use the facility, a customer has to register on the app or website of the respective bank and initiate a cardless cash withdrawal transaction.