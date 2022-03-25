‘Carpet export picks up pace after launch of GI tag’

Jammu, Mar 25: The launch of Geographical Indication (GI) for the famed hand-knotted Kashmiri Carpets by Lieutenant Governor, ManojSinha, to revive the sheen and glory of Kashmiri Carpet Industry has bestowed a new lease of life to the carpet trade in Kashmir.

The GI certifies the genuineness of Hand-knotted Kashmir Carpets with relevant information of the manufacturer, weaver, district and raw material.