Cars, SUVs turn costlier amid rising demand in festive season

New Delhi: Consumers will have to shell out more as automobile manufacturers have hiked prices of hot-selling cars and SUVs from October 1 amid rising demand in the festive season.

Mahindra & Mahindra has raised the prices of its Thar, Scorpio, XUV 300 and XUV 700 models by up to Rs 81,000, while South Korean auto major Kia has increased the price of its popular SUV Seltos and multipurpose vehicle Carens by up to Rs 50,000.

The country’s second largest carmaker Hyundai has hiked the prices of its SUVs Venue and Tucson by up to Rs 48,000. Japanese carmaker Honda has gone in for a more modest price increase in the price tag of its popular City and Amaze models by around Rs 8,000. Carmakers have been claiming that the prices of inputs had gone up last year but they decided not to pass on the cost to consumers at the time.