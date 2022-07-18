Cashmere Crafts opens showroom in Khayam

Srinagar, July 18: Cashmere Crafts, a known brand of handicrafts in Kashmir has opened its first showroom in Kohen Khan Khayam area of Srinagar.
The opening ceremony was attended by the various dignitaries and religious personalities. The personalities who were present in the ceremony include Rashid Makhdoomi and Maulana Sajad Ishbari.
The participants of the ceremony congratulated the Cashmere Craft and prayed for the success of the venture.
While talking to Greater Kashmir, owner of Cashmere Crafts, Ashiq Hussain said that they have opened their showroom in the heart of Srinagar to give locals and tourists best and quality products. He said that the showroom will be a one stop for various Kashmiri Handicrafts including Pashmina products, Shawls, stoles and other dress materials.
"This brand has been established in 2009 to give people best Kashmiri Handicrafts. We are here to serve people and we will ensure that our brand will continue to upheld quality products of Kashmiri Handicrafts," Hussain said.
He said being the well known manufacturers and wholesale retailers of Kashmiri Crafts, they will ensure that Cashmere Craft will provide quality products at affordable prices.