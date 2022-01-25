CCI Jammu delegation calls on CS, seeks change in weekend lockdown timing

Srinagar, Jan 25: The Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCI) Jammu deputation called on Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta here on Tuesday and sought a change in timing of weekend lockdown to be imposed on upcoming Friday besides highlighting various other demands.
As per the statement issued here, in the meeting with Chief Secretary J&K, the CCI delegation led by its President Arun Gupta raised the issue of ensuing weekend lockdown scheduled to be imposed on Friday at 2:00 PM till Monday morning and demanded that the same should be imposed after 9:00 PM on an aforesaid day as the business community has already incurred colossal losses and such curbs are further causing undue losses to the people earning their livelihood through business.
President CCI said that government should consider the hardships of the business community of J&K before taking the decisions on lockdowns.
He said that a considerate view should be taken by the government before directing the businessmen to shut their establishments, especially on the weekday viz Friday.
The Chief Secretary gave a patient hearing to the Chamber deputation and assured for early consideration of issues put forth during the meeting, the statement reads.