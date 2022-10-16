CCI Jammu led businessmen protest against Reliance Mart in Jammu, seek its closure

Jammu, Oct 16: The businessmen in Jammu led by Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Jammu) today held a peaceful protest demonstration against the opening of Reliance Mart here and warned the government that they would intensify their agitation.

Led by CCI Jammu Arun Gupta and WareHouse shopkeeper’s association members, the business men took out a protest march and protested outside the Reliance Mart in Jammu seeking its closure while a strong contingent of police was deployed outside the mall. Amid sloganeering, the protesters staged a sit-in in front of the Reliance Mart and demanded its closure. “The small scale business will suffer the most with the opening of Reliance Mart. We provide employment to the youth and it is not the businessmen but the youth will also suffer,” one of the protesting businessmen said.