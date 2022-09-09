CCI welcomes amnesty to domestic power consumers

Arun Gupta said, “We wholeheartedly welcome the move of the UT government waiving off interest and surcharge on domestic power connections by introducing an amnesty scheme. However, we seek roll-out of another amnesty scheme for the traders and industries as power consumers so that the unit holders also get some relief on this front.”

He stated that the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries had already raised this significant issue with the UT administration a number of times demanding a power tariff amnesty scheme for the traders and industrial sector. “We are still waiting for rolling out of the scheme with great hope as it would go a long way in holding the hands of these vital sectors which are experiencing a very tough and testing time at present,” he said.