CCI welcomes amnesty to domestic power consumers

Jammu, Sep 9: Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCI) Jammu on Friday, while welcoming the amnesty scheme for domestic power consumers and connections announced by the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Administrative Council, has appealed to Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha to announce a similar amnesty for the traders and industrialist sector as well.
In a statement issued to the media, CCI Jammu said that these sectors continued to suffer after being adversely affected during the peak COVID-19 pandemic period and were still struggling for their survival.
As per the statement, this appeal was made during a meeting of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry held under the chairmanship of its president Arun Gupta at Chamber House here.
Arun Gupta said, “We wholeheartedly welcome the move of the UT government waiving off interest and surcharge on domestic power connections by introducing an amnesty scheme. However, we seek roll-out of another amnesty scheme for the traders and industries as power consumers so that the unit holders also get some relief on this front.”
He stated that the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries had already raised this significant issue with the UT administration a number of times demanding a power tariff amnesty scheme for the traders and industrial sector. “We are still waiting for rolling out of the scheme with great hope as it would go a long way in holding the hands of these vital sectors which are experiencing a very tough and testing time at present,” he said.
The CCI president said that the traders and Industrialists were trying to come out of COVID trauma after having suffered for more than two years on account of huge economic losses and their demand was a genuine and fit case for granting of power amnesty scheme. He reiterated the CCI appeal to the LG-led UT government to announce an amnesty scheme for the traders and industrialists at the earliest.
At the same time, the Chamber requested the defaulting consumers to avail the benefits of this amnesty scheme and clear their outstanding dues within the prescribed period of 12 months as failure to do so would invite penalty and legal action under Electricity Act 2010.