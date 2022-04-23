CCIK appeals PM for ‘Kashmir centric financial assistance’

Srinagar, Apr 23: The Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir (CCIK) has appealed to Prime Minister NarendraModi for announcing a comprehensive package for Kashmir which has been hit since 2019.
In a statement, CCIK President Tariq Rashid Ghani said, the business sectors in Kashmir have been suffering since 2019 and have just started to revive as the pandemic has receded.
Ghani appealed for capital infusion to economic sectors of Kashmir by providing cash assistance to business units for their revival and development.
He said many business units have had huge financial burdens due to repeated lockdowns since 2019.
“GoI should announce general amnesty of interest on loans besides new loans on low-interest rates may be announced to the business units to generate economic activities.”
The Chamber further demanded many units which turned Non-Performing Assets during the past many years due to various reasons that may be rejuvenated through special interventions.
CCIK also sought industrial benefits for the tourism sector which has been declared as an industry way back in 1996.
“Even though tourism was declared as an industry but it is denied the industrial benefits. The power tariff and other charges should be levied as per SSI units.”