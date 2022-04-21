CCIK decries frequent power cuts during Ramadhan

Srinagar: The Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industries Kashmir (CCIK) has expressed concern over frequent power cuts in the Kashmir region during the month of Ramadhan.

According to a statement, CCIK President Tariq Ghani said that the unscheduled power cuts in Ramadhan, particularly during Sehri and Iftar, have caused a lot of inconvenience to people across the city. Plunging the city into complete darkness.