CCIK decries frequent power cuts during Ramadhan

Srinagar: The Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industries Kashmir (CCIK) has expressed concern over frequent power cuts in the Kashmir region during the month of Ramadhan.
According to a statement, CCIK President Tariq Ghani said that the unscheduled power cuts in Ramadhan, particularly during Sehri and Iftar, have caused a lot of inconvenience to people across the city. Plunging the city into complete darkness.
“Due to frequent power cuts, people face huge problems in carrying out their religious obligations. KPDCL should ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity during this month,” Ghani said.
CCIK President appealed LG ManojSinha to personally intervene so that common people don’t suffer due to power outages.