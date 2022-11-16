CCIK demands rollback of power curtailment schedule

As per the statement issued here, CCIK President, Tariq Ghani along with office bearers held a press conference regarding the KPDCL order of the recent power curtailment schedule.

“The CCIK requested the LG and Chief Engineer KPDCL to rollback power curtailment schedule in winter immediately. President CCIK said that the tourism, education, and health sectors will be the most negatively impacted by the power curtailment schedule.”