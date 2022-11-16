CCIK demands rollback of power curtailment schedule

Srinagar, Nov 16: The Chamber of Commerce and Industries Kashmir (CCIK) today demanded that the Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited immediately rollback its power curtailment schedule.
As per the statement issued here, CCIK President, Tariq Ghani along with office bearers held a press conference regarding the KPDCL order of the recent power curtailment schedule.
“The CCIK requested the LG and Chief Engineer KPDCL to rollback power curtailment schedule in winter immediately. President CCIK said that the tourism, education, and health sectors will be the most negatively impacted by the power curtailment schedule.”
“CCIK said that traders, industrialists and hoteliers are unable to run their businesses on gen-sets as a business is very slow at present and the fuel costs have reached sky high. Also to promote winter tourism electricity plays a key role.”
CCIK requested that the power curtailment schedule should be minimised to 2 hrs for metered areas and a maximum of 3 hrs for non-metered areas so that people can spend the harsh winter, comfortably, the statement reads.