CCIK holds meeting with tour operators to streamline travel trade

Srinagar: The Travel and Tour Operators on Thursday held a meeting with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir (CCIK) to discuss the issues confronted by travel operators here.
As per the statement, during the meeting, the Kashir travel operators said they need to be prefered over outside agents while making hotel bookings for their guests.
President CCIK Tariq Rashid Ghani convened the meeting.
Senior Vice Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club Riyaz Ahmed Shahdad, Sonmarg Hoteliers Club President Farooq Hafiz, Gulmarg Hoteliers Club Secretary President Manzoor Ahmed, Secretary-General Haseeb Renzu also attended the meeting.
All heads of the travel associations also attended the meeting and apprised the hoteliers about the problems they are facing while making the hotel bookings of their guests.
They said the Hoteliers need to give preference to the local travel agents while confirming the bookings and keeping room inventory for them. They also demanded fixed tariffs for the entire season and urged them to desist from changing it on regular basis.
On the occasion, CCIK President assured the travel agents that he would take up the issues with hotel associations so that local travel agents are benefited.
CCIK President said he would hold another meeting with the hotel associations to streamline the trade.
Travel Association heads from TASK, TAAK, JKTA, PILTOF, ATOAK, UTTA, TTIG, AKTO, DTOAK, TAFOK, TAAI-JK, IATO - JK, ADTOI-JK attended the meeting.