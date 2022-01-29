CCIK seeks amnesty for tax disputes in pre-GST regime

Srinagar, Jan 29: Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir (CCIK) has urged the Commercial Tax Department to announce amnesty to all the tax disputes of the traders under the VAT regime.
In a statement, CCIK President Tariq Rashid Ghani said all disputes of pre-GST, i.e. VAT and CST in terms of non-filling of returns under the VAT regime and demands raised under CST may be put under amnesty so that revised returns are submitted.
Ghani also demanded the withdrawal of taxes, penalties, interest levied by the State Tax Department.
CCIK said when the GST came into force C Forms became redolent and the material sold by dealers outside the State did not get the C forms from their respective counterparts.
“Though our dealers had declared their sales under VAT returns and CST rates too. Hence this requirement of c forms should also be waived off. “
CCIK also demanded another chance for dealers who had availed of amnesty previously.
“The dealers couldn’t fulfill all the formalities due to COVID situation. Government should also give them another chance in the form of new amnesty.”