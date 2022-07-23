CCIK seeks ban on fake handicraft products

Srinagar July 13: Under the aegis of its president Tariq Rashid Ghani, the Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kashmir CCIK held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).
In addition to the EGM's members, a large number of fresh, young businesspeople also spoke at the meeting regarding the business environment in Jammu and Kashmir.
It was decided at the meeting that fake handicrafts would not be permitted to be sold in the Valley, according to the statement.
Members said that in order to safeguard the Kashmiri handicrafts, the government must outlaw imitation items.
It advised against raising the price of electricity and rolling back the GST so that benefits might be shared by the general public.
Additionally, the CCIK members pushed for the modernization of Transport Nagar.
The members also stressed prioritising the education sector by upgrading it to international level standards by introducing modern education aids in the schools.
As per the statement, it was also observed that many youths are willing to take up business and shun employment by investing in many economic sectors.
The members demanded that such youth should be handheld by the government through various incentive-based schemes which should be approved through a single window system.
The members also demanded that tourism should be given industrial status and benefits of industries should be passed on to its stakeholders.
It was also observed that Kashmir's environment is very fragile and many steps need to be taken to preserve it including making the Valley a polythene-free region.
The CCIK President said AIIMS for Kashmir needs to be reconstructed on a fast-track basis besides improving the health sector at the district level.
The young entrepreneurs who participated in the meeting expressed happiness with the CCIK management and assured full support to it so that they also get benefitted from the chamber activities.