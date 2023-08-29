‘Cement Industry in Kashmir faces dilemma over sulphur content’

A statement issued by PHDCCI Kashmir said that while the oil policy of Jammu and Kashmir allows for a sulphur content of 5%, the petcoke currently being produced and supplied contains 7% sulphur, posing a significant concern for the cement producers in the region.

"In a recent development, the Himachal Pradesh government has amended the usage of sulphur content in petcoke, permitting a 7% sulphur content for cement industries within their state."