Cement prices expected to rise

New Delhi: Cement prices are expected to be further raised on the back of high demand as well as rising raw material cost, said MotilalOswal Financial Services (MOFSL).

In March 2022, cement prices rose 2-3 per cent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis across regions despite some volume push, to meet the year-end targets.

"We believe that exit cement prices in 4QFY22 were 3 per cent higher than the average realisation for the quarter," MOFSL said.