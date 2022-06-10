Centaur Hotel Employees Union stages protest

Srinagar, June 10: Centaur Hotel Employees Union today held a strong protest on the hotel premises and demanded the security of their livelihoods.
As per the statement, the protest was held under the patronage of the Employees Joint Action Committee, Jammu Kashmir headed by its President Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam.
In the protest, the employees were concerned about their livelihoods as the possession of the hotel is expected to change hands. They said that the hotel and its staff at present is operated by Hotel Corporation of India, the company under the control of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, GOI. However, the government of J&K is expected to take possession. “They further added that such a decision will be a misadventure and will have serious repercussions.”